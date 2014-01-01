Do Less to Do More. Unleash super productivity with My Personal Kanban.
My Personal Kanban Application is a collection of HTML files that once downloaded is stored on your computer. The immense advantage of this application is that it operates with no Internet connection. It makes the most of Modern Browsers capabilities to store the content on your computer's local drive.
This is a convenient way to manage My Personal Kanban between your computers when you do have Internet connection. Software enables your computer in the office to have the same Kanban content as your home computer.
Kanban Key is the way to identify you and to make sure your Personal Kanban is stored securely. It is unique to you and can be regenerated at any time.
My Personal Kanban Application is a simple in-browser application you can Download and Store on your computer. All you need is a Web Browser to use it.
It works offline and stores your Personal Kanban on your device.
My Personal Kanban pages on GitHub .
You can keep your Personal Kanban up to date between browsers or computers with the help from the Google cloud storage. With a single click of a button you can upload or download your Personal Kanban from the Cloud. All you need is a Google account.
My Personal Kanban does not store any of your information; only your email address is stored.
The Key is used by My Personal Kanban to associate your Personal Kanban with the one already stored in the Cloud. It is secret and unique to you.
Owing to the Key there is no need to log in to the application every time it is used; the Key can be changed at any time by generating a new one.